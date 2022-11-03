UFC: Paul Hughes looks to follow in Conor McGregor's footsteps with title win

Northern Ireland's Paul Hughes hopes to earn a move to the UFC by beating Jordan Vucenic in the Cage Warriors 145 title fight in London on Friday.

The pair will contest the featherweight belt, which was won by Conor McGregor before the Dubliner shot to sporting stardom as a two-weight UFC champion.

"This was the belt he held before getting the UFC belt - I plan to follow in those footsteps," said Hughes.

"This is the fight that going to take me to the UFC."

The 25-year-old lost out on a controversial split decision to English opponent Vucenic two years ago and their long-awaited rematch has been described as the biggest in Cage Warriors history.

Vucenic went on to win the featherweight title but an injury left the door open for Hughes to become interim champion with victory over Frenchman Morgan Charriere just over a year ago.

It set up a second fight with Vucenic - this time for the undisputed title and over five rounds, two more than their 2020 bout.

Conor McGregor celebrates becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously in 2016

It was scheduled for February but Hughes was forced to pull out with an injury. He is now primed for action and is relishing his chance for revenge.

"I was on the wrong end of a very controversial split decision - I felt I won so it's time to right that wrong," added the Lavey man.

"This time it will be five rounds, which always benefits me. I'm an elite competitor and I've got elite cardio so I'm ready to go.

"It's fair to say whoever wins this fight is going straight to the UFC so this is absolutely everything for me. I'm in this game to be UFC world champion and Cage Warriors is just a stepping stone to getting there.

"I believe 100% that when I beat Jordan on Friday night I'll be signed to the UFC. My focus is on defeating Jordan in that cage - that's all I'm thinking about right now.

"I feel I'm going in as the underdog which is a first for me in my career so I'm fresh, I'm thriving on this. I feel like a world champion."