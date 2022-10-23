Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Islam Makhachev has won 11 successive fights in the UFC

Islam Makhachev emulated his coach and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov as he beat Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, TJ Dillashaw fought with a dislocated shoulder as he lost to Aljamain Sterling.

Elsewhere, Sean O'Malley made a statement, the hype keeps building around Muhammad Mokaev and Belal Muhammad continued his winning streak.

Here are five things we learned from UFC 280.

Makhachev's title win was poetic

Two years ago, Nurmagomedov brought his illustrious undefeated career to a close as he beat Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi to retain his lightweight title, before announcing his retirement.

Following the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap, Nurmagomedov followed through on a promise he made to his mother that he would give up fighting after the Gaethje bout.

As one Dagestan fighter left the UFC, another one started to build their own legacy.

Makhachev, 31, was on a six-fight win streak at the time and displaying many of the attributes inside the octagon which made a champion of Nurmagomedov, his coach and mentor.

Four victories later, a title bout with Oliveira beckoned in the same venue that Nurmagomedov fought for the final time.

With Nurmagomedov encouraging Makhachev on from cageside, he emulated his coach to win the lightweight title, sparking jubilant scenes.

The celebrations showed just how much it meant to Dagestan fighters and coaches.

Dillashaw fights through the pain barrier

The co-main event was robbed of its true potential after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder early in the first round, handing the advantage to Sterling.

At one point it looked like American Dillashaw, 36, was going to tap out, before he grimaced and fought on, surviving until the end of the round.

Dillashaw's corner team popped his shoulder back in as he fought on in the second round using only one arm, before succumbing to Sterling's ground and pound.

Remarkably in the post-fight interview, Dillashaw revealed he had dislocated his shoulder more than 20 times in the build-up to the fight.

O'Malley is the real deal

Sean O'Malley (right) extended his record to 16 wins and one defeat

Many people were surprised when it was announced that Petr Yan - the former bantamweight champion, and the number one-ranked athlete in the division - would fight rising star Sean O'Malley.

Some felt Russia's Yan would have too much big fight experience for O'Malley, but the American proved his doubters wrong by edging a split decision to secure the biggest win of his career.

Many fighters and pundits didn't agree with the decision, however.

O'Malley, 27, said in the post-fight interview he wasn't sure if he did enough to win the fight, illustrating how close it was, but regardless, his performance proved he belongs in the octagon with the division's elite fighters.

A bantamweight title shot against Aljamain Sterling could be next for O'Malley.

The hype is building around Mokaev

It was another impressive performance from Britain's Muhammad Mokaev as he beat Malcolm Gordon for his third win this year.

The Dagestan-born fighter dominated the fight, before securing an armbar submission in the third round for his ninth career victory, maintaining the unbeaten start to his career.

At the age of 22, Mokaev still has his best years ahead of him and pundits are touting him as a future champion.

One to watch out for in the flyweight division…

Muhammad makes a statement

In beating the previously undefeated Sean Brady, Belal Muhammad staked his claim to be ranked among the top contenders in the welterweight division.

The American-Palestinian fighter stopped Brady in the second round following a flurry of punches to extend his winning streak to eight fights.

Following the bout, Muhammad called out welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who he faced last year in a bout which ended in a no-contest following an accidental eye-poke.

Edwards is likely to face Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight for the title next, leaving Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns as potential next opponents for Muhammad.

A win over one of those, however, and Muhammad would be in prime position for an opportunity against the champion.