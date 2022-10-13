Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

AJ McKee says a trilogy fight with Bellator featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire should happen next for their "legacy".

American McKee, 27, beat Brazil's Freire to win that title last July, before losing the rematch in April.

Both rivals fought on the same card at Bellator 286 earlier this month, with McKee beating Spike Carlyle and Freire defeating Adam Borics.

"It's not about the money or the belt - it's for the legacy," said McKee.

"I think it's only right for his legacy and for my legacy. It's what the fans want and hopefully it's what he wants.

"I feel regardless at 1-1, the game needs to be settled and see who the best of the best is."

Freire, 35, ranked as Bellator's number one men's pound-for-pound fighter, is in the midst of his third title reign and has won 34 of his 39 professional bouts.

McKee, meanwhile, holds the record for the most consecutive wins in Bellator history, with his 18-fight streak ended by Freire last year in the sole defeat of his career.

His victory over Carlyle represented his first bout since that loss and was his debut at lightweight, but McKee says he is willing to drop back down to featherweight to face Freire again.

"We can't leave a door open like that," he said.

"But it has to happen sooner rather than later because I've been walking around at 180lb right now so it's a bit of a cut [back down to featherweight].

Despite a convincing decision win over Carlyle in his last fight, McKee was not entirely satisfied with his performance.

He says because of the exciting nature of his fighting style, which has brought a number of finishes throughout his seven-year career, fans expect him to end fights and he wants to fulfil those expectations.

"I wanted to finish Spyke. He's never been finished and is on a five-fight win streak, so for me, I want to make statements," McKee said.

"My record is 19-1, but when you dissect it, it's six knockouts and six submissions. It's the statistics of how it's happening. Adding to that is the big piece for me."