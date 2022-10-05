Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Freire has a total of eight title defences across three reigns

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire remains top of the men's pound-for-pound ranking following his victory against Adam Borics at Bellator 286.

The Brazilian, 35, earned a unanimous decision win in Long Beach, California, to retain his featherweight title.

The victory represented Freire's first defence as champion since beating AJ McKee for the belt in April.

McKee, meanwhile, has debuted at eighth in the lightweight rankings after defeating Spike Carlyle.

Californian McKee, 27, out-pointed Carlyle in his first fight at lightweight after spending his entire Bellator career at featherweight, where he won 18 of 19 bouts.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here external-link .

Men's pound-for-pound rankings 1. Patricio Pitbull (34-5) 2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2) 3. AJ McKee (19-1) 4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) 5. Ryan Bader (30-7) 6. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) 7. Johnny Eblen (12-0) 8. Corey Anderson (16-5) 9. Sergio Pettis (22-5) 10. Raufeon Stots (18-1)