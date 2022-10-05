Close menu

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire cements place at top of Bellator pound-for-pound rankings

Last updated on

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire celebrates beating Adam Borics
Freire has a total of eight title defences across three reigns

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire remains top of the men's pound-for-pound ranking following his victory against Adam Borics at Bellator 286.

The Brazilian, 35, earned a unanimous decision win in Long Beach, California, to retain his featherweight title.

The victory represented Freire's first defence as champion since beating AJ McKee for the belt in April.

McKee, meanwhile, has debuted at eighth in the lightweight rankings after defeating Spike Carlyle.

Californian McKee, 27, out-pointed Carlyle in his first fight at lightweight after spending his entire Bellator career at featherweight, where he won 18 of 19 bouts.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings hereexternal-link.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings
1. Patricio Pitbull (34-5)
2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)
3. AJ McKee (19-1)
4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
5. Ryan Bader (30-7)
6. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)
7. Johnny Eblen (12-0)
8. Corey Anderson (16-5)
9. Sergio Pettis (22-5)
10. Raufeon Stots (18-1)
Men's lightweight rankings
C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)
1. Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0)
2. Benson Henderson (30-11)
3. Tofiq Musayev (19-4)
4. Sidney Outlaw (16-5)
5. Brent Primus (11-3)
6. Alexander Shabily (22-3)
7. Islam Mamedov (21-2-1)
8. AJ McKee (19-1)
9. Peter Queally (13-7-1)
10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-1)
