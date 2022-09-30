Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

AJ McKee's (left) 18 consecutive wins in Bellator remains the most in the promotion's history

Bellator 286 Venue: Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, California Date: Saturday 1 October

Former featherweight champion AJ McKee says making his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286 on Saturday will be his "reincarnation".

The fight in McKee's home town of Long Beach, California, will be his first since losing the title to Patricio Pitbull in April.

McKee, 27, won all 18 of his bouts at featherweight before that defeat.

"I'm coming back from the dead, Undertaker-style," said McKee.

"It's the reincarnation. I'm stronger, bigger, the same speed. When I hit him, he's gonna realise 'Oh, alright, he is strong'."

The Undertaker is a former WWE wrestler whose gimmick was to wake up after playing dead.

Before losing to Brazilian Pitbull, who defends his belt against Adam Borics in the main event on Saturday, McKee was heralded as one of the world's best and most exciting mixed martial artists.

He remains number one in Bellator's featherweight rankings and third in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Fellow Californian Carlyle, 29, is on a five-fight winning streak, with his last victory coming against Koji Takeda in April.

McKee said: "I'm looking forward to showing these big boys what's up.

"I've already been a knockout artist at 145lb. A knockout and a submission artist.

"I expect both of us to go in there and put on a great show. The respect's there, but when that door closes all the respect goes out the window, and we both know that."

Patricky Pitbull, Patricio's older brother, is the lightweight champion after beating Peter Queally last November.

He is set to defend his title for the first time against Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 in November.

Should Pitbull retain the title, McKee says he would relish the opportunity to face him.

"I'm always chasing belts. Losing one title, gaining another," he said.

"Patricky is not the real champ - he's an interim champ - so I'm looking forward to giving him his first real match-up as the champ.

"Patricky, Patricio, it don't matter to me. A Pitbull's a Pitbull, and I'm just trying to walk the dog."