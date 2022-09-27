Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Yoel Romero and Benson Henderson surged up the Bellator rankings after their impressive wins in Dublin last Friday.

Henderson, 38, upset Peter Queally with a dominant points victory and is now the number two lightweight.

Cuba's Romero's impressive third-round finish of Melvin Manhoef sees him move up three places in the light heavyweight rankings to fourth.

Belfast's Leah McCourt moved into fourth in the women's featherweight division after her comeback victory.

McCourt, 30, bounced back from her loss to Sinead Kavanagh in February with a welcome points win over Brazilian Dayana Silva.

Irishman Queally dropped to seventh after his defeat, while Welshman Brett Johns broke into Bellator's bantamweight rankings for the first time at tenth.

Light heavyweight Karl Moore is ninth - his first time in the top ten - after he came from behind to submit Swede Karl Albrektsson.

You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here external-link .

Men's lightweight rankings C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10) 1. Usman Nurmagomedov (15-0) 2. Benson Henderson (30-11) 3. Tofiq Musayev (19-4) 4. Sidney Outlaw (16-5) 5. Brent Primus (11-3) 6. Alexander Shabily (22-3) 7. Islam Mamedov (21-2-1) 8. Peter Queally (13-7-1) 9. Myles Jury (19-6) 10. Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-1)