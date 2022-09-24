Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Benson Henderson showed why he is a former champion as he outclassed Peter Queally at Bellator 285 in Dublin.

The 3Arena was treated to another inspirational Queally walkout before his defeat however, while there was no fairytale ending to Melvin Manhoef's career as he lost to Yoel Romero in the co-main event.

Elsewhere, Brett Johns showed his toughness and Karl Moore secured an incredible comeback victory.

Here are five things we learned from Bellator Dublin.

Benson Henderson is a legend

American Henderson is 38 but he showed all the attributes that make him a former UFC lightweight champion as he dominated Queally in the main event.

From the first round to the fifth, Henderson countered Queally's strikes with takedowns, while landing a number of strikes as he controlled the action against the cage.

The victory puts Henderson, who has won 30 of his 41 professional fights during a 16-year career, in contention for a shot at a title, which is currently held by Patricky Pitbull.

What a story it would be if he was to become champion again, 10 years on from his title win in the UFC.

Does Queally have the best walkout in MMA?

The main event did not go how Queally would have wanted it but he still gave the home fans a moment to remember.

Walking out to Zombie by The Cranberries, the Irish fans rose to their feet and sang in unison, creating a spine-tingling atmosphere in Dublin.

Paddy Pimblett fans may disagree, while Israel Adesanya always puts on a show as he makes his way towards the octagon, but Queally is in the conversation for the best walkout in MMA.

Which do you think is the best?

No fairytale ending for Manhoef

Following a 27-year career featuring 51 fights, 32 victories, 16 defeats, one draw and two no contests, the stage was set for 46-year-old Manhoef to end his enduring career in style in Dublin.

Yoel Romero had other ideas, however.

The popular Cuban fighter, who is a former UFC middleweight title challenger, finished Manhoef's career in brutal circumstances as he ended the fight with elbows in the third round.

Following the defeat, Manhoef bowed to the crowd as he left the cage in for the final time in tears.

The Dutch fighter did not get the ending he would have wanted but he brings to a close a career he can be proud of.

Nothing stops Brett Johns

Wales' Brett Johns was in fine form as he dominated Jordan Winski over three rounds, but what is perhaps more impressive is what was revealed after the fight.

Because of a broken rib, the 30-year-old had not sparred in the three weeks before the fight.

That did not stop him from putting on one of the performances of the night, however.

Imagine what he could do with a full training camp and no injures...

Never count out Karl Moore

One of the most impressive performances of the night came from Ireland's Karl Moore as he submitted Karl Albrektsson in the second round.

After being struck by an elbow in the first round, Moore collapsed to the canvas before Sweden's Albrektsson jumped on top to finish the fight with ground and pound.

With Moore seemingly defenceless, the bell rung signalling the end of the round and surely saving Moore from defeat.

He covered brilliantly in the second round, however, as he took the fight to the ground, before ending the bout with a rear-naked-choke.

One of the great MMA comebacks.