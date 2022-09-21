Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Diaz (second left) submitted Ferguson (far right) via a guillotine choke in the fourth round of their fight earlier this month

Bellator are "in dialogue" with Nate Diaz and are hoping to strike "some type of deal" with the former UFC star, says the promotion's company president Scott Coker.

America's Diaz, 37, beat Tony Ferguson earlier this month in the final fight on his UFC contract.

The win brought his distinguished 15-year career in the organisation to a close, where he won 16 of his 27 bouts.

"We are definitely talking to him. We've reached out," said Coker.

"But I'm sure he's talking to everybody, he's in a pretty good situation."

Coker was speaking to the media in Dublin before Bellator 285, which takes place on Friday.

He continued: "I know he wants to fight Jake Paul, who is fighting Anderson Silva on Showtime pay per view - which is our home network - so there's some synergies here.

"We're just hoping that we could have some type of deal to at least have his MMA fights with Bellator, so we are in dialogue."

Diaz, 37, is one of MMA's most popular stars due to his enduring career and rebellious personality.

Diaz and his older brother - former Strikeforce champion and UFC star Nick - have built a cult fanbase by insisting on fighting on their own terms, often causing friction between themselves and promotion companies.

Former lightweight title challenger Diaz stunned the MMA world when he handed Conor McGregor his first UFC defeat in 2016, before losing the rematch a few months later.

Following his victory over Ferguson at UFC 279 earlier this month, Diaz hinted he would like to try other combat sports.

"I want to get out of the UFC and show all the fighters how to take over and own another sport," said Diaz.

"Boxing, kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu. I'm the creme de la creme right here and I'm coming for you."

Diaz has a expressed interest external-link in fighting YouTube personality-turned-boxer Paul, who faces former UFC middleweight champion Silva in October, while a trilogy fight with McGregor is also a future option.

Recently Diaz, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, tweeted he would also like to face former WWE star and Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.