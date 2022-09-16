Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Arnold Allen is undefeated since 2014

English featherweight Arnold Allen will face American contender Calvin Kattar in a UFC Fight Night on 29 October.

Allen, 28, headlines in the UFC for the first time in a five-round fight.

Allen has won eleven fights in a row and could fire himself into title contention with a win over Kattar.

Kattar, 34, sits one place above Allen in the featherweight rankings, but comes into the contest off the back of a defeat to fellow top contender Josh Emmett in June.

Allen returns to action for the first time since March, when he stopped Dan Hooker in impressive fashion at UFC London.

