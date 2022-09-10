Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Diaz and Ferguson paid respect to each other multiple times throughout the fight

Nate Diaz marked the final fight of his 15-year UFC career by earning a fourth-round submission to defeat Tony Ferguson in Las Vegas.

Diaz, 37, secured a guillotine choke to end the bout against his fellow American at UFC 279.

Ferguson replaced Khamzat Chimaev on Friday after the Swede failed to make the welterweight limit to fight Diaz.

In the rearranged co-main event, Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland in the first round.

A fan favourite because of his enduring career and rebellious personality, Diaz has won 16 of his 27 fights since joining the UFC as a 22-year-old.

The fight at the T-Mobile Arena represented the final bout on Diaz's UFC contract.

Ferguson, 38, meanwhile, has had an 11-year career in the UFC, winning 15 of his 20 fights, but came into the bout with Diaz on a run of four successive defeats.

Diaz won the boxing exchanges throughout the fight, with Ferguson responding by attacking the legs.

With Diaz's punches causing damage to Ferguson, he shot for a takedown in the fourth round where Diaz was able to secure the fight-ending submission.

Following victory, Diaz suggested he will move into other combat sports.

"All I know is it's been a love-hate relationship with me and the UFC," said Diaz.

"I did it today. I love the UFC. Shout out to [UFC President] Dana White. I feel like I've had the longest career in the UFC and the most successful one.

"I want to get out of the UFC and show all the fighters how to take over and own another sport. Boxing, kickboxing, jiu jitsu, I'm the creme de la creme right here and I'm coming for you."

Chimaev impresses again

Chimaev controlled Holland on the ground for the majority of the first round

Chimaev's failure to make the weight for his welterweight bout with Diaz was the catalyst for the card's reshuffle.

The Swede, who is billed as the UFC's next big star, weighed in 7.5lb over the 171lb limit, citing a medical issue as the reason.

The 29-year-old was pitted against American Kevin Holland, who was originally meant to face Daniel Rodriguez, and extended his unbeaten record to 12 fights with a dominant performance.

In taking Holland down and submitting him, Chimaev secured victory for the fourth time in six UFC bouts without absorbing a single strike.

Chimaev explained what went wrong with his preparations in the post-fight interview.

"I was supposed to make weight but the doctors stopped me. They said 'you have to drink water'," he said.

"I could have fought that guy [Diaz]. Nobody in the cage can stop me. I'll never leave the cage, this is my home."

Elsewhere, Rodriguez beat Ferguson's original opponent Li Jingliang via a split decision.