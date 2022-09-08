Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Chimaev was a heavy favourite with bookmakers for the fight against Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has missed the weight before his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in Las Vegas on Saturday, putting the main event in doubt.

The Swede, 28, weighed in at 178.5 pounds (12st 11lb), more than seven pounds over the welterweight limit.

American Diaz, 37, weighed in at 171lb (12st 3lb) for what would have been the final fight of his 15-year UFC career.

It is unlikely the main event will go ahead and the UFC could now bring in a replacement for Chimaev.