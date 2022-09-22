Bellator 285: Lewis Long set to face Rustam Khabilov in Dublin
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Lewis Long will fight Rustam Khabilov at Bellator 285 on Friday, 23 September.
The 33-year-old welterweight, who has a 19-7-0 Pro MMA record following his loss to Thibault Gouti last May, joins fellow Welshman Brett Johns on the card in Dublin.
Long's Russian opponent Khabilov, 35, has a 24-4-0 pro record and is a former Combat Sambo world champion.
Khabilov last fought in November 2019, beating Sergey Khandozhko in the UFC.