Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Shore (right) suffered the first defeat of his career when he was submitted by Simon in July

Jack Shore has pulled out of his fight against Kyler Phillips in November with a "serious knee injury".

The Welsh bantamweight, 27, was set to face America's Phillips at UFC Fight Night 215.

Shore, who suffered his first defeat in 17 fights in July against Ricky Simon, says he will likely be out until 2023.

"Unfortunately I am out of my upcoming fight due to a serious knee injury," Shore said on Facebook. external-link

"Gonna be sidelined for likely the rest of the year as this one is gonna take a bit of time to get right.

"I'll go into more detail about the specifics on my next podcast to save the long post."

Shore is ranked 15th in the UFC's bantamweight division.

A former champion in UK-based promotion Cage Warriors, he joined the UFC in 2019 and has won five of his six fights in the organisation.