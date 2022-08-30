Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Usman Nurmagomedov celebrates with his cousin Khabib in the background

Usman Nurmagomedov will challenge Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire for the Bellator lightweight world title on 18 November in Chicago.

The Russian, 24, is the cousin of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and is undefeated in 15 fights.

The contest is one of two title fights at Bellator 288, with light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov up against Corey Anderson in their rematch.

The winner of Nemkov v Anderson will pick up $1m (£850,000) in prize money.

Their first fight, which is the final of the light-heavyweight grand prix, ended in a 'no contest' in April following a clash of heads.

Meanwhile, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots will fight against Danny Sabatello on 9 December in Connecticut.

Stots and Sabatello's fight is the semi-final of the bantamweight grand prix and American Patchy Mix and Russia's Magomed Magomedov make up the other semi-final on the same night in the US state.

Bellator returns to BBC Three and iPlayer on 23 September as Irishman Peter Queally takes on lightweight contender Benson Henderson in Dublin.