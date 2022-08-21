Close menu

UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

By Paul BattisonBBC Sport

From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman
Edwards inflicted the first defeat of Usman's UFC career

Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter.

Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in 2016 and only the second in history.

"You all doubted me, saying I couldn't do it - look at me now," said Edwards.

"I'm from the trenches. I'm built like this. I've been doubted my whole life but look at me now."

In beating Usman, Birmingham's Edwards avenges his defeat in 2015 and ends the 35-year-old's 15-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC.

Jamaican-born Edwards, who was a big underdog with bookmakers going into the bout, extends his winning streak to 10 following the defeat to Usman seven years ago.

Usman won the first fight by using his wrestling to control the majority of the contest - a tactic Edwards says opened his eyes to weaknesses in his own grappling game.

Following that bout Edwards worked hard on his wrestling and the improvements made were evident from the start of the rematch.

In the first round he tripped Usman, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to complete a takedown on the Nigerian.

Usman responded strongly in the second and third round, pressuring Edwards with flurries of strikes and controlling much of the contest with his grappling.

At the end of the round Edwards' corner loudly urged their fighter to up his game and "get his hands moving".

Edwards started to show signs of fatigue in the fourth, brought on by the relentless grappling from Usman, as the champion landed an effortless takedown and continued to control the fight.

With Usman likely ahead on points going into the fifth Edwards needed something special - and the Briton delivered.

With a feint he lured Usman's head to the side, before landing a clean left high-kick, leaving the Nigerian stunned on the canvas.

Edwards jumped on the cage in celebration as the enormity of what he had achieved started to sink in.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan said the kick which ended the fight was potentially the best he's seen in the UFC, with Edwards shocking Usman in the fifth while behind on points being arguably the sport's biggest ever upset.

"I was born in Jamaica with nothing - look at me now"

Edwards was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, before he moved to the UK at the age on nine.

His father was a leader of a gang in Jamaica, which meant Edwards was exposed to gang violence, including shootings, from a young age.

At the age of 13 Edwards' father was murdered, which pushed him into Birmingham's gang culture, before he eventually escaped via mixed martial arts when he joined a fighting gym four years later.

Training in MMA was the outlet Edwards needed to channel his energy into something positive, and his dedication showed as he rose through the ranks after joining the UFC.

Following victory over Usman, an emotional Edwards paid tribute to his mother.

"I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed with a zinc roof. Look at me now, he said.

"Pound for pound, head shot, dead. That's it.

"I said it's possible, we can win a belt from the UK, I told you.

He continued: "I want to first of all thank god. Mum, I love you, I told you I'd do it for you, I told you I'd change your life.

"All week I felt like this is my moment, everything in the past, the two years, the pandemic, look at me now, I'm champion of the world.

"Thank you Dana [White - UFC president], and to the UFC for giving an opportunity to a kid who was born with nothing, thank you."

Camera's showed Edwards in tears on a video call with his mum backstage following the fight, saying "I told you mum, I would do it", while further footage showed wild celebrations at his gym in Birmingham.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by jimbawmagraw, today at 07:39

    Just show’s you, never give up. Congratulations Rocky.

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 07:37

    How can he be British when he is NOT a British citizen?

    He has never become a British citizen and is legally Jamaican only.

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 07:34

    This sport is not a sport. It is thuggery and should be banned. Its not controlled enough and far too many men/women will suffer from brain damage. The promoter's clearly are in it too cash in on others downfall. Throw them into the ring and let them try earning a few quid whilst getting their head kicked in.

    • Reply posted by Darkstar, today at 07:38

      Darkstar replied:
      "Too cash in" looks like you're the one with brain damage.
      If you know nothing about mma, which you clearly don't, it's probably best not to comment or get involved.

  • Comment posted by jonmel83, today at 07:30

    The Golden era of British mma has officially begun

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 07:35

      twinprime replied:
      No it probable;y hasn't. We'll always struggle to produce people in this sport because we don't have enough grounding in the basics.

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 07:29

    The good thing is, this win kind of opens up the division a bit more now. Usman ruled it with an Iron Fist but that grip has lessened now significantly. Would love to see Rocky match up with Covington and Chimaev in title fights assuming there is a rematch with Marty and he gets through that.

  • Comment posted by TeamStealth, today at 07:22

    Joe Rogan said "he may have resigned himself to losing a decision"
    Commentator "But he's not cut from that cloth"
    Leon Edwards "Hold my beer"

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 07:17

    Massive... Brum royalty now.

  • Comment posted by alfieblake, today at 07:17

    What a moment, the noise was incredible. Let's go Rockyyyyyyy!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 07:15

    You cannot underestimate what an achievement this is

  • Comment posted by John, today at 07:15

    Amazing walk off head kick ko when it looked like it was winding down to a 49-46 Usman win. Leon won the crowd round too with the kick and his reaction to the win as they were cheering (almost) as loud as a UK crowd would have done.

  • Comment posted by Julian, today at 07:14

    This should give Leon the confidence that he can dominate the trilogy fight on the front foot.

  • Comment posted by Obinna, today at 07:14

    Congratulations Rocky. Usman is still the best. Trilogy soon...

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 07:12

    No comments open on Joshua. I wonder why. What an idiot he was an the end a total embarrassment. Career over now.

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 07:24

      Bazza84 replied:
      How was he an idiot for being beaten by a superior, all round better boxer?

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 07:11

    Incredible. My heart's still going like the clappers.

  • Comment posted by Ademola, today at 07:09

    Can't wait for the trilogy!

    It's going to be more brutal! Both men didn't touch gloves in this match. That's to tell you what to expect in the 3rd fight

  • Comment posted by Oli77, today at 07:08

    Are you not entertained

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 07:08

    Great job man, learn from your first defeat and return as champ. Hats off.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 07:07

    Anthony Joshua’s boxing career is over! Highly Overrated

    • Reply posted by LUFC1986, today at 07:13

      LUFC1986 replied:
      Attention seeking cringe

  • Comment posted by viewlesscheese, today at 06:56

    I actually switched off and gave up unlike Leon's never-say-die attitude. Can't believe I missed it. So happy for him.

