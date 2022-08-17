Bellator: Goiti Yamauchi enters welterweight rankings after Neiman Gracie win
Goiti Yamauchi has debuted at sixth in the Bellator welterweight rankings after knocking out Neiman Gracie on Friday.
The 29-year-old stunned fellow Brazilian Gracie with a second-round uppercut at Bellator 284 in his second fight since moving up from lightweight.
Elsewhere, Canada's Aaron Jeffery entered the middleweight rankings at sixth after shocking Austin Vanderford.
Jeffery, 29, knocked the former title challenger out in the first round.
He took the fight on short notice after Vanderford's original opponent, Anthony Adams, pulled out.
|Welterweight rankings
|C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
|IC. Logan Storley (14-1)
|2. Michael Page (20-2)
|3. Jason Jackson (16-4)
|4. Douglas Lima (32-11)
|5. Andrey Koreshkov (25-4)
|6. Goiti Yamauchi (28-5)
|7. Neiman Gracie (11-4)
|8. Kyle Crutchmer (9-1)
|9. Sabah Homasi (17-10)
|10. Roman Faraldo (8-0)
|Middleweight rankings
|C. Johnny Eblen (12-0)
|1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)
|2. Fabian Edwards (10-2)
|3. John Salter (18-6)
|4. Anatoly Tokov (31-2)
|5. Dalton Rosta (7-0)
|6. Aaron Jeffrey (13-3)
|7. Austin Vanderford (11-2)
|8. Lorenz Larkin (24-7)
|9. Romero Cotton (6-1)
|10. Anthony Adams (9-2)
