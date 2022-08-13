Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Dilano Taylor is competing in his first season with the PFL

Dilano Taylor upset the odds in Cardiff as he stunned Rory MacDonald to reach the Professional Fighters League (PFL) welterweight play-off final.

In the promotion's first-ever UK show, the Jamaican, 25, knocked out Canada's MacDonald in the first round with a crushing right hand.

Taylor was only added to the card three days ago as a replacement for Magomed Umalatov, who failed to obtain a visa.

He will face Sweden's Sadibou Sy in the final in November.

Sy defeated Carlos Leal by unanimous decision to end the Brazilian's 11-fight win streak earlier in the night.

The PFL differs from other promotions such as the UFC in that fighters compete while earning points in a seasonal format, where the top four fighters from each weight division progress to the play-off semi-finals.

The eventual winner secures the division's title and a $1m prize.

MacDonald, 33, is a former Bellator champion, UFC title challenger and was the pre-fight favourite but never managed to impose himself on Taylor.

Taylor extends his professional record to 10 wins and two defeats following the biggest victory of his career.

"I already knew I had power in my right hand, I just kept my feet moving and kept the jab pumping," said Taylor.

"I don't know how it goes [against Sy] but I'm intrigued. I'm just going to celebrate this moment right now."

Delija and Scheffel to meet again

The heavyweight final will be contested by Croatia's Ante Delija and Brazil's Matheus Scheffel.

Delija, 32, beat Renan Ferreira in the first round via some vicious ground and pound, while Scheffel, 29, stopped Juan Adams in the third following a series of left hooks.

The pair have already met this year in April with Delija, who is cornered by MMA legend Mirko Cro Cop, winning via a second-round knockout.

Delija will be hoping to go one better than last season, when he lost in the final to Bruno Cappelozza.

Elsewhere, Ireland's Nathan Kelly silenced the crowd by submitting Wales' Ben Ellis in the first round, and home favourite Joshua O'Connor beat Emran Sakhizada by rear-naked choke in the third round to extend his professional record to 2-0.

The PFL's second UK show takes place next Saturday in London, where Manchester's Brendan Loughnane faces Chris Wade in the featherweight semi-finals.

Two-time champion Kayla Harrison also takes on Martina Jindrova in the women's lightweight semi-finals.