Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Molly McCann has a professional record of 13 wins and four defeats

Britain's Molly McCann will face American Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 in New York on 12 November.

The bout at Madison Square Garden will represent the Liverpudlian's third fight in eight months following stunning knockouts at UFC London in March and July.

McCann, 32, has three consecutive wins in the UFC and is currently 15th in the women's flyweight rankings.

Blanchfield, who is ranked 13th, will represent her toughest test this year.

The 23-year-old is on a six-fight winning streak, with her past three victories coming in the UFC.

Her most recent contest was a submission win over JJ Aldrich in Las Vegas in June.

McCann's team-mate Paddy Pimblett, who also claimed victories at UFC London in March and July, is yet to have his next fight confirmed.

Pimblett, 27, has previously said he would not fight in New York because of its high tax rate.