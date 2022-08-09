Bellator Milan: Adam Piccolotti v Mansour Barnaoui headlines, plus Fabian Edwards in action
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
British middleweight Fabian Edwards will face Irishman Charlie Ward at Bellator Milan on 29 October.
Edwards, 29, could put himself in title contention with a win over 41-year-old Ward.
Bellator Milan will be headlined by a lightweight contest between American Adam Piccolotti and France's Mansour Barnaoui.
Also added to the card is an all-British fight between lightweights Saul Rogers and Tim Wilde.
Before heading to Milan, Bellator's next European fight night is 23 September in Dublin, with Peter Queally headlining against Benson Henderson, and bantamweight James Gallagher in an intriguing bout against Welshman Brett Johns.
The Dublin and Milan events will be shown live on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Bellator Milan main card
Adam Piccolotti v Mansour Barnaoui - lightweight
Fabian Edwards v Charlie Ward - middleweight
Saul Rogers v Tim Wilde - lightweight
Justin Gonzales v Andrew Fisher - featherweight
