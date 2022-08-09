Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

British middleweight Fabian Edwards will face Irishman Charlie Ward at Bellator Milan on 29 October.

Edwards, 29, could put himself in title contention with a win over 41-year-old Ward.

Bellator Milan will be headlined by a lightweight contest between American Adam Piccolotti and France's Mansour Barnaoui.

Also added to the card is an all-British fight between lightweights Saul Rogers and Tim Wilde.

Before heading to Milan, Bellator's next European fight night is 23 September in Dublin, with Peter Queally headlining against Benson Henderson, and bantamweight James Gallagher in an intriguing bout against Welshman Brett Johns.

The Dublin and Milan events will be shown live on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Bellator Milan main card

Adam Piccolotti v Mansour Barnaoui - lightweight

Fabian Edwards v Charlie Ward - middleweight

Saul Rogers v Tim Wilde - lightweight

Justin Gonzales v Andrew Fisher - featherweight