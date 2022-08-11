Paige VanZant corners her husband Austin Vanderford for his fights

Bellator 284 Venue: Sanford Pentagon, South Dakota, USA Date: Friday, 12 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST and reaction on BBC Sport website & app.

Austin Vanderford's drive to become a better fighter led him straight into the arms of his future wife and fellow mixed martial artist, Paige VanZant.

Vanderford, 32, jumped head first into MMA after graduating from Southern Oregon University, travelling across state each day to boost his career prospects, and he showed that same level of commitment when trying to strike up a relationship with his gym team-mate VanZant.

"I knew her training sessions would finish at nine in the morning, so I'd get up at four, drive five hours to get there just in time before she had to leave and we just clicked straight away," Vanderford, who is ranked number two in the Bellator middleweight division, tells BBC Sport.

VanZant already had 10 professional fights under her belt when they first crossed paths. She was a household name in the States after finishing second on Dancing with the Stars in 2016, and Vanderford remembers a phone call from his mum when she asked: "Have you seen this cute MMA girl?"

He says: "Fast forward two years and I called my mum to say, 'remember that cute girl on Dancing with the Stars? I'm about to go on a date with her'."

'The Gentleman' hadn't rubbed shoulders with many star names and admitted he didn't expect VanZant to give him a second look.

"I come from a very small town in Alaska and had met very few celebrities, so it was hard for me to believe that she was interested in me. So really, she pursued me more than I did her for the simple fact that it was just unbelievable to me," Vanderford says.

It wasn't long before the pair were swept up in a whirlwind romance, moving in together, getting matching King and Queen tattoos and announcing their engagement.

"I remember we had a talk in the hot tub after training and Paige said 'listen, you're either going to propose to me and we're going to do this or we're going to move on, I'm not going to be a fling'. So, it was two weeks later that I bought a ring," he says.

"We only dated for seven or eight months before we got engaged and then got married after a year. We're celebrating our four-year anniversary in September, and it's been great."

'People don't truly understand everything that is going on'

VanZant was there to console Vanderford after his first defeat

Huzzy Bear and Wifey Bear, as Vanderford reveals they affectionately call each other, are in a unique position as a married couple who are both fighting competitively, albeit for different promotions with VanZant currently contracted to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

VanZant, 28, fights in London on 20 August for BKFC and is one of the promotion's most recognisable stars.

Outside the cage, the pair are inseparable, spending almost every waking moment side-by-side and they've opened their lives to social media, something that has left them vulnerable to hate online.

VanZant, who made her UFC debut aged 20, has endured abuse and criticism throughout her career, which led to her telling Vanderford she wanted to end her life after losing to Rachael Ostovich in July.

"It's hard to hear someone that you care so deeply about say something like that," he says.

"There's going to be people that hate on things you do. I truly don't care what people think and Paige is doing a good job at trying to think the same way because she gets a lot of negative comments.

"To lose a fight and know the stuff that people are going to say, it's a lot to deal with because people don't truly understand everything that is going on."

'We're fortunate to have that relationship'

Vanderford is back in action Friday

Shutting out noise from their detractors can, at times, be difficult but their experiences as individuals have helped them to forge a strong bond, especially when trying to help their significant other bounce back from the depths of defeat.

"We're fortunate to have that relationship and that we're both athletes and can help each other out," Vanderford says.

"When she's lost it has felt like a loss for myself. Seeing someone who has worked so hard for something and then fall short is so tough."

Vanderford lost for the first time in his career at the hands of former champion Gegard Mousasi when last entering the cage. VanZant was with Vanderford through fight week in Dublin and was in his corner on fight night.

With the support of his wife and team-mates at American Top Team, he is looking to get back on the winning path when he faces Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 284 on Friday.

"I fixed a couple of things that I think are going to pay dividends coming up," Vanderford says. "My mindset is anyone, anytime. I'm ready and I'm excited."