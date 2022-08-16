Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Cory McKenna celebrates her second-round submission victory

When Cory McKenna completed her victory at UFC Vegas 59, she added to a long list of records in a short time.

She is the first Welsh woman in the UFC as well as being the youngest female fighter.

McKenna, 23, also possesses the shortest reach of any fighter in the promotion.

Yet at UFC Vegas 59, the strawweight became the first woman to submit an opponent with the Von Flue choke as she beat Miranda Granger - and it was the first time the Cwmbran fighter had attempted the manoeuvre.

"I didn't know no woman had got the Von Flue before, so it was pretty cool to be told after the fight," McKenna told BBC Sport.

"That was my first Von Flue too, so that was pretty cool.

"I don't have the luxury of playing out on the outside and picking people off [with my short reach] so I do have to get in the pocket and close the distance, so it's definitely easier for me once I get my hands on people."

McKenna's victory saw her bounce back from a split decision loss to Elise Reed at UFC London in March 2022.

The Welsh fighter said prior to the fight that it was the first bout she had gone into "at 100 per cent" after fighting her own instincts to over-train.

"I was a lot smarter going in without injuries and managing my training better," said McKenna.

"That's very stressful for someone like me who's used to doing too much but I think it paid dividends.

"That ability to hold myself back a little was huge for me with this one."

Catching the eye of Dana

After her victory McKenna was invited to speak backstage with UFC boss Dana White.

"I was very surprised when they called me back there to talk to him so that was cool," she said.

"I tried not to be too much like, 'oh my God it's Dana!', but he said great things and congratulated me and that was huge."

McKenna is enjoying the transition from fan to fighting fame.

"I'm still getting used to it, I have a lot of people reaching out and I try to get back to everybody," she added.

"It's still kind of weird to me because I think I'm still the same idiot that I was five years ago training and fighting.

"I don't feel out of place, I've put in a lot of work to get to where I am and it just feels right. I've wanted it for so long, it feels like it's meant to be."

Victory at UFC Vegas 59 saw McKenna move to 7-2 in her career and 2-1 in the UFC.

Her advice for those wanting to follow in her footsteps? Enjoy the whole process.

"It's going to be a tough job if you don't love what you're doing," she said.

"The repercussions are pretty big so you've got to learn to love the process and enjoy everything - if you don't maybe the sport isn't for you."