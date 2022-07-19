Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a martial art based on ground fighting and submission holds

The UK is set to host its first-ever professional women's Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition.

"Women's fights are so technical and aggressive, they're great to watch," co-organiser of the event Joanne Wellstead told BBC South Today.

"More needs to be done to push the women's side of the sport to make it more visible."

Joanne specialises in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), a martial art based on ground fighting and submission holds.

The aim is to gain a dominant position over your opponent and make them submit using holds and techniques, including chokes and joint-manipulations.

"What I like about BJJ is it teaches smaller opponents how to defend themselves against larger opponents," she added.

'We want women to get the same platform as men'

The women scheduled to compete at the Enyo Grappling event in Southampton are a mix of amateurs, semi-professionals and professionals.

Some will be paid to appear and can earn prize money if they win - plus they can get commission from tickets they sell.

"We want women to get the same platform as men," says Carly Patient, who is co-organising the competition with Joanne.

"Earnings in BJJ are massively disproportionate between the men and women. At the moment it's mainly black belts who're able to compete professionally as a full-time job."

Mixed martial arts have surged in popularity with the growth of professional organisations such as the UFC and Bellator, who are gaining an army of fans around the world.

Wales' Ffion Davies, who was due to compete at the Enyo event before having to withdraw, is the current International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation world champion and she became the first European to win the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu National Championship in 2019.

'You get great fitness and confidence from BJJ'

Joanne (left) and Claire of Enyo Grappling want more equality and opportunity for women in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Joanne added: "Shows like ours will give women a chance to not only test themselves but to earn a wage from competition.

"There are a lot of grappling shows in the UK and they're brilliant but there seems to be very little shown of the women.

"The guys get more opportunity to put themselves out there for sponsorship opportunities.

"BJJ can look very aggressive but at the same time it can be very unassuming. You can get great fitness, confidence and self-defence from BJJ."

The Enyo Invitational will feature 15 matches and take place at Central Hall in Southampton on Saturday, 20th August.