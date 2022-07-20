Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

British star Fabian Edwards is rumoured to be on the Milan card

Bellator will host a fight night in Milan on 29 October.

The event will be Bellator's fifth European show of 2022 after hosting fight nights in Dublin, Paris and London and an upcoming show in Dublin in September.

No bouts have been announced although British middleweight Fabian Edwards said in June he expected to fight in Italy.

The fight night will be live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Bellator will travel to Dublin on 23 September with lightweight contender Peter Queally, bantamweight prospect James Queally and featherweight Leah McCourt all in action.