McGregor lost twice to Poirier in 2021 after winning their first meeting in 2014

Conor McGregor "hasn't lost a beat" and is "looking great" as he continues his recovery from injury, says his coach John Kavanagh.

The UFC star has been out for a year after breaking his leg in defeat by Dustin Poirier last July.

The Irishman, 34, took part in a jiu-jitsu class at his gym in Dublin this week for the first time in over a year.

"He's healthy, happy and it's great to have him back," said Kavanagh.

"The last few sessions in the gym here were MMA-orientated - he's got the all-clear for that now.

"He did a great session last night, we got some great rounds in. He hasn't lost a beat and was looking great."

A number of fighters have been touted as possible opponents for McGregor when he makes his return to the octagon.

Lightweights Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler have both expressed their desire to fight him, while McGregor has previously suggested external-link moving back up to welterweight to fight title-holder Kamaru Usman.

Kavanagh was unable to pinpoint who McGregor could face, or when he will be ready to compete again, but maintained the former two-time UFC champion would be comfortable making weight in either division.

"Trust me, I got to have a bit of a wrestle with him last night and I felt it," said Kavanagh. "When that silverback arm goes around your neck there's a bit of an extra squeeze there, so, he's very very strong at the moment.

"But look, when we get to the stage of looking at weight classes and opponents there's nobody more professional than Conor at making weight and it will all be done properly."

'It's like Messi or Ronaldo turning up for a kickaround'

Kavanagh is the founder and head coach of Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin - the gym McGregor has been training at for about 15 years.

Kavanagh says the UFC star turned up for an MMA class on Monday which was open to the public.

"He just walks in and takes part in a regular jiu-jitsu class, and you've got guys on the mat there who have only been training a couple of months," said Kavanagh.

"So imagine like a group of guys on the park having a kickaround, and then Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo comes up and says 'hey, I'll join in' - it really elevates everybody's attitude on the mat."

Kavanagh says there is a respectful side to McGregor - a far cry from the loud, brash and sometimes controversial character seen in public - which many people never get to experience.

"I always tell people, they see this kind of performance part of his persona," said Kavanagh.

"It's two or three times a year, at the press conferences and it's all very loud and glitzy and glamour and entertainment, but it's the 52-weeks-of-the-year guy that part of me wishes some people would be more aware of.

"How he is walking on the mat, he gives a handshake to everybody, and is always incredibly respectful towards me as a coach, saying 'yes sir and no sir', and lining up at the end of the class when everybody bows down."

Kavanagh added: "He's got that true kind of martial arts personality. He comes in and approaches training with such a focus and positive energy, and really puts everything into every drill.

"And then of course he's always incredibly generous with his praise, and it's very well received, he's a very very special part of the gym, as a whole, and I'll say my life."