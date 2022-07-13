Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ditcheva (third right) has been training at renowned MMA gym American Top Team in the US

British prospect Dakota Ditcheva has signed with the Professional Fighters League.

Ditcheva, 23, is unbeaten in her MMA career and is a former world champion in Muay Thai.

She will make her debut in a flyweight bout against Morocco's Hassna Gaber in London on 20 August.

"I could not be happier to have signed with the PFL to take my career to the next level," Ditcheva said.

"Fighting on the same card as PFL stars Kayla Harrison and Brendan Loughnane is a dream come true."

The PFL stages its first event in the UK on 13 August in Cardiff before moving to London.

Ditcheva has five wins so far, fighting across multiple promotions, with her last victory coming against Paula Cristina dos Santos Silva in March.

The PFL currently has just one weight division for women - lightweight (155lbs) - but it is expected a lighter division will be added for the 2023 season, which Ditcheva will compete in.

The promotion's annual seasonal format sees fighters compete for points to reach the 'play-offs', which are winner-takes-all fights to reach the final.

Ditcheva's fight in August will have no impact on the current season.

PFL chief Rey Sefo believes Ditcheva has the potential to become a star.

"Dakota's outstanding skillset and ability, along with her natural charisma, fit perfectly with the PFL brand of MMA," he said.

"Coming from a line of elite Muay Thai practitioners, we have confidence in Dakota to go to the very top with the PFL and continue her family's legacy."