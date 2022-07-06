Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brendan Loughnane fights on home soil for the first time since 2018

Kayla Harrison and Brendan Loughnane will headline the Professional Fighters League's first fight night in London.

Manchester featherweight Loughnane, 32, is one win away from competing for a $1m (£836,000) prize.

Loughnane, who has 23 wins and four losses on his record, will fight American Chris Wade for a spot in the featherweight finals.

The PFL's maiden UK show is in Cardiff on 13 August before it travels to London on 20 August.

Harrison, 32, is the defending lightweight champion and will face Czech Republic fighter Martina Jindrova.

The unbeaten American can reach her third final with victory as she bids to become the first fighter to win three PFL championships in a row.

Former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald will headline the Cardiff event against undefeated Russian Magomed Umalatov, with heavyweights also in action.

The PFL format consists of a 'regular season' which sees fighters compete for points to reach the 'play-offs' which are winner-takes-all fights to reach the final.