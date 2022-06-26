Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Joanne Woods' most recent UFC fight in March this year resulted in defeat by Alexa Grasso

UFC fighter Joanne Wood has said she will take a break from the sport for the rest of the year.

The Scot suffered a third consecutive defeat in March by Alexa Grasso and has not fought since.

The 35-year-old said she has struggled with injuries but has not yet retired and plans to make a return to the octagon in 2023.

"This is far from the end - I still have two fights left with the UFC," Wood said external-link on Instagram.

"I had a hard go at trying to stay active for a bit. Between injuries and it not going my way, I've decided I need to take some time away from fighting."