Johnny Eblen surged into Bellator's men's pound-for-pound rankings after his upset victory over Gegard Mousasi.

The new middleweight champion could only reach seventh, however, one spot behind Mousasi, who dropped three places after his loss at Bellator 282.

Eblen, 30, is the only undefeated fighter left in the top six of the middleweight rankings.

Briton Fabian Edwards kept third place and could be next in line for a title shot.

Bantamweights Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov also moved up in the bantamweight rankings after their respective wins in their division's grand prix.

Magomedov's fourth round submission of Enrique Barzola moved him into third position, while American fighter Sabatello climbed three places into sixth after his points win over Leandro Higo.

Russian fighter Alexander Shabliy moved up three places in the lightweight rankings to fifth after stopping former champion Brent Primus.

Men's pound-for-pound 1. Patricio Pitbull (33-5) 2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2-1NC) 3. AJ McKee (18-1) 4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) 5. Ryan Bader (30-7) 6. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) 7. Johnny Eblen (12-0) 8. Corey Anderson (16-5-1NC) 9. Sergio Pettis (22-5) 10. Raufeon Stots (18-1)