Cage Warriors: Rhys McKee stops Justin Burlinson in third round to claim welterweight title
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee has won the Cage Warriors welterweight title with a dramatic victory over Justin Burlinson in Belfast.
The Ballymena fighter produced a knock-out with a right hook and massive left at the start of the third round to become the new champion in the SSE Arena.
McKee had to come back from a gruelling first two rounds in which England's Burlinson looked on course for a win after wrestling his opponent to the floor.
Both fighters had to receive treatment from the doctor during a pulsating bout, after which McKee went into the Belfast crowd to celebrate.
In Saturday night's co-main-event, Tyrone's Caolan Loughran dominated his English opponent Festus Ahorlu for a TKO finish in a bantamweight grudge match.
The 26-year-old was on top throughout as he secured a second-round victory.