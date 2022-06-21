Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Nate Diaz has not fought since losing to Leon Edwards a year ago

Nate Diaz wants to be released from his UFC contract if he does not fight this summer.

Diaz, 37, was last in action 12 months ago and has one bout left on his UFC deal.

"UFC, release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or August," Diaz wrote on Twitter.

The American posted a video of Jake Paul's knockout of Tyron Woodley, hinting he wants to box the 25-year-old YouTuber.

Paul has called out Diaz before, but UFC president Dana White has denied his fighters the chance to box while contracted to the UFC since Conor McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Under the terms of their contracts, UFC fighters must be granted permission to box.

White confirmed in 2021 that Diaz has one more fight on his contract. While Paul is undefeated in his boxing career, Diaz has never boxed professionally and has 13 losses on his MMA record, with 20 wins.