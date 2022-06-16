Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Donald Cerrone was meant to fight Joe Lauzon in May - but fell ill on the day of the bout

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone says it would be "cool" to break the record for the most UFC wins when he faces Joe Lauzon in Texas on Friday.

American Cerrone is tied with Andrei Arlovski and Jim Miller on 23 victories in the promotion.

It will be the 38th fight of Cerrone's 15-year stint in the UFC.

"The only thing cooler than setting records is breaking your own," said Cerrone, 39, in the pre-fight press conference.

"This sport has evolved unbelievably. I remember when I first came in this sport, you could be good at a couple of [techniques] and great at one. Now you have to be great at everything.

"I see the sport moving away from fighters wanting to become athletes - it's athletes wanting to become fighters."

The fight with Lauzon was meant to take place at UFC 274 in May but was rescheduled after Cerrone fell ill on the day of the contest.

"I've never been that sick, ever. It was like food poisoning but all vertigo - the strangest feeling I've ever had," said Cerrone.

"Everyone knows it had to be serious for me to say 'no'. I've fought sick before but that was a different kind of sick."

Like Cerrone, American Lauzon, 38, is a veteran, competing in his 28th UFC fight.

The pair spoke on the phone following the cancellation of their fight in May.

"I feel bad for Joe. 'Yeah man, sorry Joe, you got to fire it back up again,'" said Cerrone.

"We talked on the phone and he said: 'I know, Cowboy. You would have taken that fight if you could have.'"