Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Prochazka (top) secured victory over Teixeira in the final round

Jiri Prochazka beat Glover Teixeira to become the new light-heavyweight champion at UFC 275.

Prochazka, of the Czech Republic, won by submission in the fifth round at the event in Singapore.

The 29-year-old was narrowly trailing Teixeira, 42, on two of the judges' scorecards, while the other judge had it level going into round five.

"It's amazing and I'm glad. It was a true war. Glover is a true warrior," Prochazka told BT Sport.

Prochazka, who practises bushido - the moral code followed by samurai - emerged victorious in the final round following a brutal back and forth contest.

Teixeira, who became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history when he defeated Jan Blachowicz in October, said: "He (Prochazka) is a very skilled guy on the ground.

"I gave my all out there, there are no excuses."

Shevchenko defends title for seventh time

In the UFC women's flyweight fight, champion Valentina Shevchenko was taken the distance in a tough bout against Taila Santos before winning on a split decision.

After five punishing rounds, two judges scored it 48-47 and 49-46 for Kyrgyzstan-born Shevchenko, while the other had it 48-47 for Brazil's Santos.

The result means Shevchenko has defended her title seven times since defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018.

"I want to keep going, I want to keep improving," said Shevchenko. "I want to keep fighting no matter who - bantamweight, flyweight, I am here, bring it on."

More to follow.