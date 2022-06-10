Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Michael 'Venom' Page will test his skills in a bare knuckle fight this summer

MMA fighter Michael 'Venom' Page will take part in a bare-knuckle fight against Mike Perry in London's Wembley Arena on 20 August.

Page, 35, was beaten by Logan Storley in their Bellator interim welterweight championship fight last month.

Sanctioned bare knuckle-fights have been growing in popularity in recent years, attracting fighters like former UFC contender Perry.

Page - nicknamed MVP - will headline Bare Knuckle FC's first UK event.

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed after the news broke that Page remained under contract and was given permission to compete in another organisation this summer.

The fight will be under the auspices of the International Sport Karate and Kickboxing Association (ISKA) with the bout falling outside the remit of the British Boxing Board of Control.

ISKA regulates much of the MMA in Europe, including Bellator.

Analysis

Coral Barry, senior journalist for combat sports

"Bare-knuckle fighting" sounds to most people like something describing a brawl in a pub car park.

Visually it is a hard sport to sell to the masses. With two fighters, bare knuckles, taking chunks out of each other, it goes a step beyond mixed martial arts or boxing.

The official, sanctioned version of the sport has increased in popularity in recent years - it is legal in the UK and regulated in 18 states in the US.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was the first to hold legal events in the US and London will be their first UK show.

The rules are not that of the 18th century dust-ups one might be thinking of. There are referees, judges and a 10-second knockdown count.

In BKFC, fights are five rounds, two minutes each.

The wrist, thumb and mid-hand can be wrapped and there are mouthpieces, as well as blood and cut stoppages - everything one might expect from a boxing fight, bar the gloves.

As with boxing and MMA, bare-knuckle boxing is not without its risks.

In 2020 at BKFC 14, Francesco Ricchi was left in a coma after sustaining a throat punch during a fight, which is an illegal strike. He has since returned to the ring.

Last year American Justin Thornton died from his injuries six weeks after he was knocked out in the first round of a BKFC fight.

Deaths in combat sports are thankfully uncommon, but do happen. Last year two pro male boxers died from injuries suffered during a fight, while in 2019 the number was four.

Just this week South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi tragically died after a fight.

Across combat sports, there have been calls for increased pre-fight and post-fight medical checks as well as responsible match-making.

The addition of Page, a legitimate and popular MMA star, to BKFC's London line-up is sure attract more eyes and scrutiny on the bare-knuckle variety of boxing in the UK.