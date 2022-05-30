Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt will take on Dayana Silva in a featherweight bout at Bellator Dublin on 23 September.

The 29-year-old will look to bounce back from the second defeat of her career when she takes on the Brazilian.

McCourt lost to Sinead Kavanagh at the same venue in February.

The Dublin fight night will be headlined by Peter Queally on his comeback from injury against American lightweight contender Benson Henderson.

McCourt was on a six-fight winning streak before her loss to Kavanagh and is seeking to fire herself back into title contention before the end of the year.

Silva, 31, had lost two successive bouts before overcoming Janay Harding in April and will be a big underdog against McCourt.

McCourt's addition bolsters an already exciting card in Dublin which also includes James Gallagher taking on Brett Johns.

Queally and Gallagher are looking to get back on track in front of their home fans after gut-wrenching losses.

Neither man has fought since defeats on home soil last November when Queally was stopped by Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in their lightweight title fight, while Gallagher was submitted by Patchy Mix .

Cuban star Yoel Romero will also return to action after his win over Alex Polizzi at Bellator Paris in May. He will take on Melvin Manhoef in a light heavyweight contest.

Bellator's Dublin event is packed with Irish talent, including featherweight Ciaran Clarke, bantamweight Brian Moore, lightweight Darragh Kelly and Bellator newcomer Kenny Mokhonoana.