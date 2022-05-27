Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Paddy Pimblett tells his story before UFC Fight Pass debut

Britain's Paddy Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight bout at UFC London on 23 July.

The Liverpool fighter will be competing on home soil for the second bout in a row after his submission win over Rodrigo Vargas in March.

Pimblett, 27, is on a four-fight winning streak and is quickly becoming one of the UFC's biggest British stars.

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall headlines UFC London against top contender Curtis Blaydes.

Pimblett's last win stole the show at UFC London, especially when his gym team-mate Molly McCann joined him in the ring to celebrate.

Moments before, McCann had produced a knockout of the year contender in her own fight and the UFC will be hopeful the duo can produce more fireworks this summer.

American fighter Leavitt has 10 wins and one loss on his record, with the 26-year-old getting his chance in the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2020.

Also confirmed for the undercard are McCann, Scotland's Paul Craig, flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev, lightweight contender Marc Diakiese and Swedish legend Alexander Gustafsson.