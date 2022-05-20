Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Peter Queally (left) was stopped in two rounds by Patricky Freire (right) in Dublin last November

Irish duo James Gallagher and Peter Queally will both aim to get back to winning ways when they fight on the Bellator Dublin card on 23 September.

After losing to Patricky Freire last November, Waterford man Queally will hope to get back into world title contention by beating Benson Henderson.

US lightweight Henderson beat highly-rated Islam Mamedov in his last bout.

Gallagher, who lost to Patchy Mix in Dublin last November, will be up against Welshman Brett Johns.

That defeat at Bellator 270 ended a four-fight winning streak for the Strabane bantamweight.

Gallagher was vanquished via Mix's guillotine choke in the second round as he suffered the second defeat of his professional career.

As he makes his return to the cage, the county Tyrone fighter will be up against a tough opponent in Johns, who earned his first win since joining Bellator by impressively accounting for previously unbeaten Khurshed Kakhorov last time round in Dublin.

In addition to the lightweight bout between Queally and Henderson, the card's co-main event will be a light-heavyweight contest which see Melvin Manhoef taking part in his final MMA bout against number eight-ranked veteran Yoel Romero.

Manhoef, 36, was scheduled to face Cuban Romero at Bellator 280 in Paris earlier this month but that bout had to be postponed because of the Dutchman's hand injury.

The Dublin card will also see unbeaten Drogheda featherweight Ciaran Clarke taking on France's Georges Sasu.