Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is the biggest French star in the UFC

The UFC will hold its first show in France with an event in Paris in September.

Mixed-martial arts was only legalised in the country in 2020, with Ryan Bader's win over Cheick Kongo at Bellator 280 earlier this month France's biggest event so far.

The Paris card will represent the UFC's third show in Europe this year, with one taking place in London in March and a second scheduled there for July.

No bouts have been announced.

It has been speculated external-link France's former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane could face Australian Tai Tuivasa in the main event.

Meanwhile, middleweights Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker have alluded to a bout on Twitter.