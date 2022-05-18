Logan Storley: American enters Bellator pound-for-pound top 10 for first time
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Logan Storley has entered the Bellator pound-for-pound top 10 for the first time following his win over Michael 'Venom' Page in London on Friday.
The American, 29, outwrestled home favourite Page over five rounds to win via split decision and claim the interim welterweight title.
The defeat sees Page, 35, drop out of the top 10.
Elsewhere, Fabian Edwards is up to joint-third in the middleweight rankings.
- Five things we learned from Bellator London
- 'There's no fighter who's had a career like mine' - Daley
- WATCH: Bellator 281 - MVP v Storley
The Briton looked impressive in knocking out MMA veteran Lyoto Machida in the first round of their co-main event.
You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here.
|Men's pound-for-pound
|1. Patricio Pitbull (33-5)
|2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2-1NC)
|3. Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2)
|4. AJ McKee (18-1)
|5. Ryan Bader (30-7)
|6. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
|7. Corey Anderson (16-5-1NC)
|8. Sergio Pettis (22-5)
|9. Raufeon Stots (18-1)
|10. Logan Storley (14-1)