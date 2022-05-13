Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

This report contains details of what happened at Bellator 281. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK users only) here.

Paul Daley has thanked the fans for prolonging his career following his spectacular knockout of Wendell Giacomo at Bellator 281 in London.

The bout was the 39-year-old's 64th and final outing in a career which has spanned 19 years.

In 2010, Nottingham's Daley was released by the UFC for punching opponent Josh Koscheck after the bell.

Despite the setback, he went on to rebuild his career across a number of other promotions.

"Without the fans, I wouldn't be here," said Daley.

"There isn't another fighter who has been at the top of the pyramid, and fell so far, yet still had the career I've had, and I put it all down to [the fans]. So thank you."

"Their loyalty has always been undeniable."

Of his 64 bouts, Daley won 44 of them, building a reputation as a fighter who deals explosive knockouts.

That signature power was on show at Wembley Arena on Friday as Daley weathered two rounds of Jiu jitsu offence from Brazil's Giacomo, before unloading with some big, swinging hooks - one of which connected, sending Giacomo crashing to the canvas.

Daley says the night ranks among the best moments of his career.

"It [his proudest moment] could possibly be this very night right here - it was very special," said Daley.

"What a lot of you don't know is I've been fighting in this arena for 17 years, so I've got a strong fanbase in this area, and I got [the ovation] I deserve.

"I think the finish was pretty good, the way he fell was one of the more dramatic finishes I've had."

Despite dedicating the majority of his life to martial arts, Daley says he will not be involved in the sport any more, following his retirement.

"There's nothing left here for me, I've just knocked out this guy and I've done it countless times before," said Daley.

"I've always said that's a fault of many great athletes - they hang around the sport too long.

"Whether that's commentary, or showing up at events - that may give you the urge to get back in there.

"I'm just going to kick back on a beach sipping Mai Tais [cocktails] somewhere."