Molly McCann last fought in London in March

Britain's Molly McCann will take on American Hannah Goldy at UFC London on 23 July at the O2 Arena.

The Liverpool fighter, who has won her past two contests, will be competing on home soil for the second bout in a row after her epic knockout of Luana Carolina in March.

McCann, 32, is in the best form of her 16-fight career.

Goldy claimed the first win of her UFC career in September with a first-round submission of Emily Whitmire.

She will be the underdog against McCann, who believes their similar height and reach will make for an exciting match-up.

"This person's as small as me and I've got a one-inch reach on her," McCann said of Goldy. "The last fight [against Carolina] was nine inches on me and the fight before [against Ji Yeon Kim] she had 10 inches on me, so you're actually going to see my boxing ability on this fight."

Tom Aspinall's heavyweight fight against Curtis Blaydes headlines the UFC London card, which is the second event the American promotion has held in the UK capital this year.

Aspinall, 29, headlined the March fight night and, like McCann, produced a big win in front of his home fans, beating Russian Alexander Volkov. Another win for Aspinall could push him into heavyweight title contention, with Blaydes ranked number four in the division.

In the flyweight division, UFC newcomer Muhammad Mokaev will take on American Charles Johnson.