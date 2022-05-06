Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Charles Oliveira returned to the scales but could not achieve the lightweight limit

Charles Oliveira made unwanted UFC history after being stripped of his lightweight title for failing to make weight for Saturday's bout with Justin Gaethje.

The Brazilian, who won the title a year ago, weighed in 11st 1lb, half a pound over the limit for the UFC 274 event.

He was given one hour to lose the excess weight but failed to do so.

The main event will take place but only American Gaethje can leave with the title should he win

An Oliveira victory will mean the title is left vacant.

The ruling is unprecedented in main event card UFC history.

UFC title fights do not apply a one-pound allowance typically afforded in non-championship bouts.