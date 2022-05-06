Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ryan Bader defended his Bellator heavyweight title for the third time

Ryan Bader ground out a unanimous decision win over home favourite Cheick Kongo to retain his heavyweight title and frustrate the French fans at Bellator 280 in Paris.

The American, 38, used his wrestling over five rounds to control his French opponent, 46, in a fight lacking in standout moments.

It was a underwhelming end to the biggest MMA event in France's history.

The sport was only legalised in the country in 2020.

Bellator 280 marked the first time Kongo had fought for a world title on home soil.

In the co-main event, Yoel Romero earned an impressive late TKO victory, stopping American Alex Polizzi with one second left in the fight.

The 45-year-old Cuban never looked in any danger and it was the last of a number of crushing left hands throughout the fight which convinced referee Mike Beltran to step in at the end.

Following the victory, Bellator announced Romero would face veteran Melvin Manhoev in Dublin in September in a rearranged bout.

Dutchman Manhoev, 45, was originally scheduled to face Romero in Paris but was forced to pull out with injury.

More to follow