Bellator 280 in Paris Venue: AccorHotels Arena, Paris Date: Friday, 6 May

When Cheick Kongo made his mixed martial arts debut in the Netherlands 2001, he was banned from competing in his home country, France.

Not for doing anything wrong - but because MMA was outlawed there.

It was not until 2020 that the sport was fully legalised in France, but the delay in acceptance had left the country playing catch-up in MMA compared to many nations across the world.

It is fitting then that the 46-year-old Kongo - who has led the way in French MMA for more than two decades - will front the sport's biggest event in the country's history when he takes on Ryan Bader in a rematch for the heavyweight title at Bellator 280 in Paris on Friday.

"I wasn't expecting to be the guy that's opened the door for others in the sport, but it seems to be, so for me it is really pleasing," Kongo told BBC Sport.

"It will be great for the French people to have the belt at home and claim France is a really good country for MMA.

"The supporters and fighters in France used to live for those moments, so for me it's a normality and a great opportunity to show the world we're in the game. We are here now - let's do this."

'In France we used to get a bit of flak'

The growth in French MMA over the past few years is evident.

Francis Ngannou, who was born in Cameroon but trained in France for a number of years, is the current UFC heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane, a former team-mate of Ngannou, is the biggest French star in the promotion.

It has been speculated external-link that Gane will headline the UFC's first event in France later this year.

At Bellator Paris there will be 11 French athletes on the card.

Kongo is dismissive of the importance of winning the title, choosing instead to celebrate the French presence at the event and dedicate it to the fans.

"Here in France we used to get a bit of flak [for our ability], but everything is growing pretty fast now," said Kongo.

"It's great for French people because they get the opportunity to see this - they don't have to travel - they can see this in their homeland.

"It's not too important [to be champion] because I used to beat everyone, I just try to get what I deserve."

'There's a reason Bader is at the top'

The rematch against Bader follows their first encounter almost three years ago.

That fight ended as a no contest after the American, 38, accidentally poked Kongo in the eye, leaving him unable to continue.

Kongo has voiced frustrations at the amount of time it has taken to book the rematch, but says he holds nothing against Bader.

"I was expecting the fight to happen really quickly, but it has taken almost three years. I had to keep going no matter what," said Kongo.

"I have nothing to prove, I just try to do the work that I'm used to. I leave the trash talking and bad blood to one side."

Bader has held the title for over three years since beating Fedor Emelianenko in 2019, defending the belt twice.

At the time he also held light-heavyweight gold, becoming the first fighter in Bellator history to become champion in two weight divisions simultaneously

Kongo says he will not be underestimating him on Friday.

"He's a good fighter. He's reached the top and he's stayed there, so he's there for a reason.

"I have everything to do. Tomorrow he's going to be against me, and try to prove he's still the best.

"We both want the same thing - we both want to win."