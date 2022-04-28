Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Liverpudlians Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann both won their fights at UFC London in March

The UFC has announced it will return to London for the second time this year on 23 July at the O2 Arena.

Following a three-year hiatus from the UK, UFC resumed in London in March.

England's Tom Aspinall needed just one round to beat Russian Alexander Volkov in front of a 17,000 sell-out crowd also at the O2.

Molly McCann, who had a knockout of the year contender performance over Luana Carolina in March, told BBC Sport she will be there.

No details on fights for the July event have yet been announced.

"I've signed the contract. I will be out July 23. I can't say who it is against until the UFC release it," McCann told 5 Live Boxing with Bunce.

"However this person's as small as me and I've got a one-inch reach on her. The last fight was nine inches on me and the fight before she had 10 inches on me so you're actually going to see my boxing ability on this fight."

UK fighters shone at the last UFC London with Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, Muhammad Mokaev and Paul Craig all winning in March.

Following March's event, UFC president Dana White said it is "the greatest batch of talent we've ever seen in the history of the UK."