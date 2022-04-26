Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has retained her spot at the top of the women's pound-for-pound rankings after defending her title against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 on Saturday.

Cyborg, 36, continued her dominant reign in the division with a unanimous decision victory over Blencowe in Hawaii.

New flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, who defeated Julianna Velasquez amid controversy at Bellator 278 on Friday at the same venue, has moved up to second.

Carmouche, 38, stopped a grounded Velasquez with elbows late in the fourth round, but many critics believe the fight was waved off too early.

Elsewhere, Raufeon Stots entered the men's pound-for-pound top 10 after beating Juan Archuleta for the interim bantamweight title.

