Rhys McKee returned to Cage Warriors following two defeats in the UFC

Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee will face Justin Burlinson for the Cage Warriors 170-pound title at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday, 25 June.

The winner will claim the title that was vacated by Ian Garry following his move to the UFC.

McKee, 26, was initially set to fight for the title in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic and his two-fight departure to the UFC.

The event will be Cage Warriors' maiden visit to Belfast.

"I have unfinished business with the Cage Warriors title and it will be nice to claim it on home soil," said McKee.

"It's a huge fight for a huge card. This is a night that's not to be missed."

Having suffered defeats to Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono during his UFC tenure, McKee made a victorious return to Cage Warriors action when he stopped Aleksi Mantykivi via TKO last October.

English fighter Burlinson, whose record stands at 7-1, rebounded from a loss to Yohan Lainesse on Dana White's Contender Series with an impressive submission win over Daniel Skibinski in the main event at CW135 in Manchester earlier in April.