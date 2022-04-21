Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 278: Julianna Velasquez v Liz Carmouche; Bellator 279: Cris Cyborg v Arlene Blencowe Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, Hawaii Date: 23 and 24 April Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer on Saturday from 02:00 and Sunday 01:30 BST; watch highlights on BBC Three at 21:00 Sunday.

Women headlining Bellator's biggest events is inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams, says Arlene Blencowe.

The Australian, 39, is part of a female-led double header in Hawaii as she faces featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at Bellator 279 on Saturday.

Julianna Velasquez defends her flyweight title against Liz Carmouche in Friday's showpiece at Bellator 278.

"It's awesome to see two female fights headlining," Blencowe told BBC Sport.

"I think it's great for girls to know they can pursue this previously male-dominated sport.

"You look at the kids' classes in the gym and you see these little girls who are four, five and six years old learning self defence and how to become confident and everything that being a martial artist brings."

American Carmouche, 39, who like Blencowe is looking to capture her first Bellator world title, echoes these thoughts.

"I'm really excited to be part of an organisation that does stuff like this," she said.

"It's really important to have events like this that are looking to strengthen women and teach them how important their dreams and aspirations are."

'Cyborg is the pinnacle of women's MMA'

Cyborg and Blencowe will meet inside the cage for the second time at Bellator 279

Blencowe will be looking to avenge her loss to Cyborg in 2020 where she succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Cyborg, 36, is one of the most decorated athletes in MMA history, winning multiple world titles across a number of promotions.

The Brazilian has lost only two of her 28 professional bouts and won all four fights since signing with Bellator two years ago.

Such is the longevity of Cyborg's dominance, Blencowe remembers watching her fight in the build-up to her MMA debut in 2013.

"I've got huge respect for Cris and what she's achieved," said Blencowe.

"I remember watching her and I was like 'I wanna be like her, I wanna fight her'.

"There's Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison in the mix but for me the pinnacle is Cris Cyborg - she's known as the baddest woman in the world.

"This moment, now, there will not be a bigger moment in my career."

Following defeat to Cyborg two years ago, Blencowe sat down and re-evaluated her game and training methods.

A key change she made was to move her pre-fight training camps to the US where she could fully focus on being an athlete, away from the distractions of her life at home in Australia.

Blencowe also followed her coaching team's lead in believing more in herself and her abilities.

"I'm always an evolving fighter, but it has nothing to do with my skillset - it's more as a person," said Blencowe.

"The biggest thing I've taken from these last two years is the self-belief.

"Next Saturday is about putting in the performance of my career. 13 years of absolute grind is for this very moment.

Fourth time lucky for Carmouche?

Carmouche will be stepping into the fourth title fight of her career when she faces the unbeaten Velasquez in Friday's main event.

With all three previous bouts ending in defeat - one significant loss being to Ronda Rousey in the UFC's first ever women's fight in 2013 - she will be attempting to become a champion for the first time.

Since joining Bellator in 2020 Carmouche has won all three of her fights.

She says letting go of previous loyalties sparked the latest upswing in her 12-year professional career.

"Previous coaches and gyms supported me when I had nothing, and so even though it was detrimental to my career, I stayed with them when I took losses," said Carmouche.

"I didn't want to be disloyal to them and that cost me. But since then I've learned those lessons and they aren't mistakes I'm going to make anymore.

"Different coaches and different gyms. I'm very different now because I put my career first."

Velasquez has won all 12 of her professional fights with seven of those coming in Bellator.

The Brazilian, 35, will be making her second flyweight title defence against Carmouche.

Despite Velasquez's perfect record, Carmouche says she is treating her opponent like any other.

"The difference between her and I is she isn't as well-rounded as an MMA fighter," said Carmouche.

"I've been training in everything since I started on day one, and her fallback is always going to be judo.

"She has a lot of striking and running and I'm not the type of person that's going to run away or chase after her - I'm going to stand and I'm going to defeat her."

The Bantamweight Grand Prix begins

Friday's event in Hawaii also marks the start of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix tournament, with eight fighters competing for a $1million prize.

Danny Sabatello faces Jornel Lugo and Enrique Barzola takes on Nikita Mikhailov in wildcard fights with the winners of both bouts forming the final two slots in the quarter-finals.

The quarters get under way on Saturday with Juan Archuleta taking on Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix facing Kyoji Horiguchi.