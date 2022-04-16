Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire has created an unrivalled legacy in Bellator

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire gained revenge over AJ McKee to become a three-time Bellator champion, bringing the American's hype train to a screeching halt.

McKee, 27, suffered the first defeat of his career in the bout at Bellator 277, while Pitbull cemented his status as one of the promotion's greatest competitors.

Elsewhere, Briton Linton Vassell produced a stunning comeback to stake his claim for a heavyweight title shot.

Here are five things we learned from Bellator 277.

Is Pitbull the Bellator GOAT?

It's safe to say all the pre-fight talk revolved around McKee. The American is a special talent and was, as Pitbull put it, flirting with the UFC as he prepared for his first title defence.

Pitbull, 34, was the underdog despite being a two-time champion and having an immaculate record in rematches. He won his first Bellator featherweight title in 2014 and again in 2017 before reclaiming it for the third time on Friday night.

The Brazilian came back with a vengeance in the rematch, playing a smart game with a sharpshooter fighter eager to pick him off.

"MMA is a tough sport and to be defeated is normal," Pitbull said after his win.

Many fans consider Pitbull to be Bellator's greatest-ever fighter, given his stellar record. Having achieved almost everything he can in Bellator, Pitbull is calling for a cross-promotional fight with UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"If [UFC president] Dana White has some balls, let's put champion against champion," he said.

Is McKee a free agent?

McKee said before Bellator 277 he was fighting on a 'champion's clause' with Bellator. The clause means that although McKee's contract with Bellator is over, he remains tied to the MMA promotion as reigning champion.

Now that McKee has lost the title, many were speculating that the American could now be a free agent.

"I don't know now," McKee replied when asked. "I'm not quite sure honestly."

Bellator president Scott Coker gave an update on McKee's position, attempting to play down the idea his biggest star could be poached by rival promotions.

"I don't believe so - I don't have all the details in front of me," he said.

McKee done with 145lbs

McKee thought he had done enough to win on points

McKee was visibly shocked when Pitbull was announced as the winner and contested the decision at the post-fight press conference. The fight was close, but every judge felt Pitbull had edged it.

"Back to the drawing board, one step back isn't nothing to me," said McKee, who has not suffered a defeat since his amateur days and was 18-0 in Bellator before the loss.

McKee is still young and one defeat will not derail his already impressive career, but the Californian did say he was closing the chapter on his time at featherweight.

"I've been saying I'm done at 145lbs unless we get some super-fights going," he said. "It's rough getting back to 145lbs."

Patricio's brother Patricky is the champion at lightweight…

Trilogy seems unlikely - for now

McKee wants to move up in weight; Pitbull intends to stay at featherweight

Trilogies have become a cornerstone of MMA. A third fight between McKee and Pitbull is surely inevitable considering both men have a win each.

But McKee's announcement that he intends to move to lightweight prompted Pitbull to say he had no interest in following him to 155lbs.

"Featherweight is my division," Pitbull said. "I fought in the light division, my brother has the belt. I don't care about that division. If he wants to fight me again, he'll have to come to featherweight."

Vassell reborn at heavyweight

Linton Vassell has impressed at heavyweight

Linton Vassell appears to be rolling back the years at heavyweight, earning his fourth win a row by defeating Timothy Johnson.

After being dropped by a heavy shot, the Milton Keynes fighter rallied to take Johnson's back and finish him with strikes.

At 38, Vassell has rebuilt himself at heavyweight after seeing his light-heavyweight career derailed by big defeats by Ryan Bader and Phil Davis. Vassell began his spell at heavyweight with a defeat by Valentin Moldavsky, who went on to claim the interim title.

With Bader set to defend his title against Cheick Kongo on 6 May in Paris, Vassell will consider himself front of the queue to fight the winner.

Michael 'Venom' Page challenges for the welterweight interim world title in London on 13 May and Vassell could push to become the second Briton in world title contention on home soil in 2022.