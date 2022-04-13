Bellator 277: AJ McKee v Patricio Pitbull 2 Venue: SAP Center, California Date: Friday, 15 April Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 23:00 GMT; reaction on the BBC Sport website & app.

In Corey Anderson's office there is an exercise bike, a projector, an editing hub, sponsor flags from his biggest fights and the head of the first deer he killed with a bow.

The Bellator light-heavyweight title challenger has had a long fighting career - and an even longer hunting one.

While hunting in the UK is much more restricted with very polarising attitudes towards it, it is a big part of culture for many in the US.

The starkness with which Anderson speaks will seem jarring to many in the UK, but is indicative of the differences between the two countries.

Anderson, who made his pro MMA debut in 2013, having wrestled through high school and college, can't remember the first time he went hunting.

But he tells BBC Sport: "It's something I grew up with, bringing food, providing and cooking your own harvest.

"Since I can remember I've had a gun in my hand, rabbit hunting with my father. When I turned 12 or 13 he gave me my first bow and arrow and I started target shooting. I went hunting with my bow for the first time at 16."

It would take Anderson another six years to take down his first deer with a bow - a real lesson in patience. "It was an adrenaline dump," he says of the feeling, which he likens to fighting.

"They go hand in hand for me. It's the same as far as the mental aspect and being sharp.

"When I'm shooting my bow, it's a martial art in a way. You can only shoot within a certain range of a deer, you have to be tactical.

"Everything has to line up perfect to get that perfect shot. The same thing with fighting. I've got make sure I move to line everything up.

"I can't just throw punches, I've got be in the right position. I've got to be in the right spot to throw the punch."

A never-stop attitude has served Anderson well in the cage. He suffered big losses to Jan Blachowicz, Ovince Saint Preux and Brit Jimi Manuwa when he was in the UFC.

Five defeats in total, four by knockout, left Anderson at times stranded in his career and he exited the UFC disillusioned with the lack of faith the promotion appeared to have in him.

Now in Bellator, he is on the verge of the most important fight of his life.

'If I stop there's something not being done'

Vadim Nemkov beat Ryan Bader to claim the title and has defended it twice since

Anderson, 32, takes on light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in the final of the 205lb tournament at Bellator 277. As well as the title up for grabs, there is a $1m prize for the winner.

Fighting might come first, but Anderson is an avid hunter, gets paid to do so and does all the editing for his YouTube channel which documents his exploits. He also has a young family to look after and wife to keep happy.

"That's why they call me 'Overtime'," he says. "I don't stop, I can't stop - I don't have time. If I stop there's something not being done.

"My wife is always telling me I've got to rest. I can't sit still, I've got so much to do. I get paid for everything I do. I have to make the money. It's a hard thing to balance but I get it done, I have to do it."

The DC stamp of approval

Anderson is full of confidence these days. According to the Illinois native, he is the best light heavyweight fighter in the world. There is not a shred of doubt in his mind he can't beat 29-year-old Russian Nemkov, who has two defeats on his record.

But Anderson didn't always express his self-belief so well. It took sparring with UFC legend and two-weight champion Daniel Cormier to inspire him.

"DC was the champ at the time - one of the greatest ever," Anderson recalls. "He told me, 'There's no reason you shouldn't be the 205lb champ. The only person in front of you is you. You're making mistakes, you're too good to be knocked out and get caught with silly stuff'.

"Ever since, I've been basking in this confidence. The champ told me this. I can't just say it, I have to believe.

"I can be the best, but I've got to make sure I accomplish the goal. Then I can say I did everything I said I would, I got it done, I won the belt."